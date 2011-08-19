Here are news stories and press reports which may influence
local financial markets on Friday:
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Central bank to release balance of payments data for July
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines says watching
disruptive FX moves [nL3E7JI1FQ] > Philippines sells more
sugar to US, Asia buyers [nL3E7JI0K6]
LOCAL PRESS REPORTS
(Reuters has not verified these stories)
- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (TEL) will not
pursue a deal to acquire Digital Telecommunications Philippines
Inc DGTL.PS if the telecommunications regulator will not
approve it by August 26, PLDT chairman Manuel Pangilinan said.
(BUSINESSMIRROR)
- British Ambassador to Manila Stephen Lillie has urged the
Philippines to promptly comply with the decision of the World
Trade Organization that declared the current taxes on imported
spirits as excessive and discriminatory. (BUSINESSMIRROR)
- A priority bill seeking to rationalise the grant of
fiscal incentives has been approved on third and final reading
by the House of Representatives. (BUSINESSWORLD)
- Economic growth will likely pick up in the second half of
2011 as the government spends more and businesses benefit from
a Japanese recovery, said Ruperto Majuca, assistant
director-general at the National Economic and Development
Authority. (BUSINESSWORLD, BUSINESSMIRROR)
- The Trade and Industry department said it granted tax
incentives to two geothermal power projects of Energy
Development Corp (EDC.PS) worth 3.91 billion pesos ($92
million). (ALL PAPERS)
MARKET NEWS > Asian shares to fall as global markets hit
[nL3E7JI4GZ] > Stocks sink, gold at highs as fear sweeps
market [nN1E77H1A5] > Oil drops $4 on recession fears,US Syria
sanctions[nL3E7JI0JC] > Dollar, yen up on U.S. recession fears
[nN1E77H1N1] > Gold surges 2 pct to record on
economic fears [nL5E7JI0JR] ----------------- MARKET
SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P
500 .SPX 1140.65 -4.46 -53.24 USD/JPY
JPY= 76.73 0.31 0.24 US 10YR
US10YT=RR 2.04 -1.28 -0.03 SPOT GOLD
XAU= 1829.79 0.33 5.94 US CRUDE
CLc1 81.04 -1.64 -1.35 DOW JONES
.DJI 10990.58 -3.68 -419.63 ASIA ADRS
.BKAS 119.64 -4.75 -5.96 FTSE 100
.FTSE 5092.23 -4.49 -239.37
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 42.5 pesos)
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)