Central bank to release balance of payments data for July

- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co ( TEL ) will not pursue a deal to acquire Digital Telecommunications Philippines Inc DGTL.PS if the telecommunications regulator will not approve it by August 26, PLDT chairman Manuel Pangilinan said. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- British Ambassador to Manila Stephen Lillie has urged the Philippines to promptly comply with the decision of the World Trade Organization that declared the current taxes on imported spirits as excessive and discriminatory. (BUSINESSMIRROR)

- A priority bill seeking to rationalise the grant of fiscal incentives has been approved on third and final reading by the House of Representatives. (BUSINESSWORLD)

- Economic growth will likely pick up in the second half of 2011 as the government spends more and businesses benefit from a Japanese recovery, said Ruperto Majuca, assistant director-general at the National Economic and Development Authority. (BUSINESSWORLD, BUSINESSMIRROR)

- The Trade and Industry department said it granted tax incentives to two geothermal power projects of Energy Development Corp ( EDC.PS ) worth 3.91 billion pesos ($92 million). (ALL PAPERS)

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 .SPX 1140.65 -4.46 -53.24 USD/JPY

JPY= 76.73 0.31 0.24 US 10YR

US10YT=RR 2.04 -1.28 -0.03 SPOT GOLD XAU= 1829.79 0.33 5.94 US CRUDE CLc1 81.04 -1.64 -1.35 DOW JONES .DJI 10990.58 -3.68 -419.63 ASIA ADRS .BKAS 119.64 -4.75 -5.96 FTSE 100 .FTSE 5092.23 -4.49 -239.37

