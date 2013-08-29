BANGKOK Aug 29 Philippine shares extended their gains to nearly 4 percent on Thursday as robust economic expansion in the second quarter and the prospect of further growth erased losses in the oversold market.

The Philippine index was up 3.9 percent, bouncing from the oversold mark, with trading most active in large cap SM Investments Corp and Alliance Global Group Inc.

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Richard Borsuk)