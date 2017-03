BANGKOK Aug 27 The Philippines' main share index fell more than 4 percent on Tuesday, underperforming other Southeast Asian stocks, amid broad-based selling in large caps led by shares in Ayala Land and Ayala Corp

The main index was down 4.35 percent at 5,892.89, the lowest since June 26, on resuming trade after a three-day weekend.

Stocks in Indonesia were down 1.9 percent and Thai stocks fell almost 1 percent. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)