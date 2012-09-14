MANILA, Sept 14 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1459.99 1.63 23.430 USD/JPY 77.59 0.14 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7351 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1768.51 0.13 2.220 US CRUDE 98.37 0.06 0.060 DOW JONES 13539.86 1.55 206.51 ASIA ADRS 122.43 1.83 2.20 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rally, dollar stays pressured after Fed SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Foreigners buy Malaysia, Indonesia stocks WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Central bank to release results of third quarter consumer expectations survey - Statistics Office to release July monthly integrated survey of selected industries - Press conference on Pandemic Disaster Exercise, a project funded by the United States Agency for International Development, Dusit Thani Hotel, Makati City, 11 a.m. (0300 GMT) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei climbs to near 3-week high on Fed stimulus > Fed's stimulus move ignites Wall Street > TREASURIES OUTLOOK-Prices for 30-yr bonds sink on QE3 > Fed daring slams dollar, gives Japan a yen headache > Gold jumps 2 pct as Fed stimulus fans inflation fears > Oil rises as Fed stimulus cheers markets REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Cbank keeps rates on hold, raises CPI f'casts > POLL-Asia FX optimism rises ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)