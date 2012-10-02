MANILA, Oct 2 - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2335 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG USD/JPY 78.04 0.09 0.07 US 10YR 1.62 -0.11 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1775.99 0.12 2.20 US CRUDE 92.34 -0.15 -0.14 DOW JONES 13515.11 0.58 77.98 ASIA ADRS 120.39 0.04 0.05 FTSE 100 5820.45 1.37 78.38 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro rise on U.S. manufacturing SE ASIA STOCKS--Most weak in light volume, Malaysia outperforms WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Press conference on the Philippine Business Conference and Expo, BA Securities Multi-Purpose Hall, PCCI Office, Taguig City, 10:30 a.m. [0230 GMT] - Citigroup holds roundtable discussion on the impact of the QE3 on Asian policy makers, with Citi Asia Pacific Chief Economist Johanna Chua, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS - Spreads on credit default swaps of JG Summit Holdings widened the most in a month among 15 actively traded CDS in the country, data from Thomson Reuters Credit Views showed. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei likely to bounce back on U.S. manufacturing data > Wall St kicks off October with modest gains > U.S. bond prices up as stocks fade,data selloff subsides > Euro squeezed higher, RBA keeps AUD bulls nervous > Gold near 1-year high after funds buy > Oil ends down on weak growth signals in Europe, Asia REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Airbus confirms Philippine Air orders 10 more A330s > Philippine 91-day T-bill edges down to 0.712 pct ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)