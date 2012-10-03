Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0000 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG USD/JPY 78.20 0.08 0.06 US 10YR 1.62 -0.01 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1772.66 -0.13 -2.34 US CRUDE 91.65 -0.26 -0.24 DOW JONES 13482.36 -0.24 -32.75 ASIA ADRS 120.13 -0.22 -0.26 FTSE 100 5809.45 -0.19 -11.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS--US stocks flat, euro up as Spain bailout in focus SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up in thin volume; Thai index hits 16-year high WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - San Miguel Brewery Inc to list 2017 Series D bonds for trading on the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp platform - Ninth meeting of the Asia-Pacific Tax Forum, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, Makati City [ENDS Oct 5] - Asian Development Outlook 2012 Update Philippine Launch, Briefing Theater 1, ADB Headquarters, ADB Avenue, Mandaluyong City, 9:30 a.m. [0130 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - MANILA WATER CO Manila Water said it has signed a 25-year term $137.5 million subsidiary loan agreement with the state-owned Land Bank of the Philippines to fund a sewerage system project. link.reuters.com/fuq92t - AYALA LAND INC Ayala Land said its wholly owned subsidiary acquired the interests of Kingdom Hotel Investments and its affiliate in the Fairmont Hotel and Raffles Suites and Residences project in the Makati financial district for $24.1 million. link.reuters.com/huq92t MARKET NEWS > Nikkei share average opens down 0.09 pct > Wall St slips on Spain, earnings worries > U.S. bond prices edge up, jobs data in focus > Euro hampered by Spain; AUD bruised by rate cut > Gold ends flat near 2012 high, US payrolls eyed > Oil falls on economic concerns REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines defies church to push family planning > Philippines extends FX market trade by 30 minutes > Manila, Muslim rebels start peace talks ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila newsroom)