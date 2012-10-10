MANILA, Oct 10 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @2326 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG USD/JPY 78.23 0.00 0.00 US 10YR 1.71 -0.09 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1764.79 0.06 1.14 US CRUDE 91.93 -0.50 -0.46 DOW JONES 13473.53 -0.81 -110.12 ASIA ADRS 118.12 -1.34 -1.61 FTSE 100 5810.25 -0.54 -31.49 --------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe woes, US earnings season hit shares, euro SE Asia Stocks-Weaker amid global growth worry WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Statistics office to release August exports data, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] - Second day of the 38th Philippine Business Conference and Exhibition - Asia Amalgamated Holdings Corp holds special stockholders' meeting, 2/F Uniwide Coastal Mall, CB II Roxas Blvd, Coastal Road Junction, Reclamation Area, Paranaque City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT] - Central bank to release data on money supply and bank loans data for August; Foreign direct investments data for July; and real estate loans of commercial and thrift banks for June - Yehey! Corp holds investor briefing for its initial listing by introduction, Ayala Executive Lounge, 25/F Ayala Tower One, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT] MARKET NEWS > Nikkei to test one-month low on company earnings fears > Wall St falls in tech-led sell-off, Alcoa up late > Bond prices gain as global growth fears come to fore > Dollar, yen rise on Greece, 3rd quarter earnings concern > Gold drops for third day on worries of global slowdown > Oil rises 2 pct on Mideast tension, Saudi comments eyed REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila's retail bond sale may reach nearly $5 bln > POLL-Too many hurdles for Asian FX to rally past > Philippines ups size of 25-yr retail bond > FITCH: Mindanao accord may boost Philippines growth ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 41.46 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)