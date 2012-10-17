MANILA, Oct 17 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1454.92 1.03 14.790 USD/JPY 78.8 -0.08 -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.743 -- 0.021 SPOT GOLD 1749.64 0.14 2.450 US CRUDE 92.4 0.34 0.310 DOW JONES 13551.78 0.95 127.55 ASIA ADRS 120.79 1.20 1.43 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro higher on US earnings, Spanish hopes [ MKTS/GLOB] SE Asia Stocks-Most firmer; Indonesia at all-time high WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Puregold Price Club Inc holds special stockholders' meeting to approve Puregold Price Club, Puregold Junior Supermarket Inc and Gant Group of Companies - Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources holds press conference on the launching of Ecofish Project, BFAR Conference Room, 3/F PCA Building, Elliptical Road, Diliman, Quezon City, 8:00-10:00 a.m. [0000-0200 GMT] - President Benigno Aquino is guest speaker at a forum organised by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines, Manila Hotel, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - MANILA WATER CO INC Shares of Manila Water, which had a sharp rise over the past month, could reverse, technical charts suggest. - GT CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC Global Business Power, a unit of conglomerate GT Capital, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Formosa Heavy Industries to study and finalise the reconfiguration of a power project in central Iloilo province. (For the full disclosure: link.reuters.com/muc43t) - METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP The conglomerate reiterated its full support for the government's infrastructure programme, specifically the MRT 3 elevated railway capacity expansion project. (For the full disclosure: link.reuters.com/tug43t) MARKET NEWS > Wall St jumps on strong results; IBM, Intel off late > TREASURIES-Prices fall on risk-on trade > Euro extends gains after Moody's affirm Spain ratings > Gold higher as US consumer prices rise, dollar drops > Brent falls as Nov contract expires, U.S. crude higher REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > From guns to laptops, peace faces arduous road > SunPower to streamline Philippine ops,cut jobs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)