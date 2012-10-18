MANILA, Oct 18 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1460.91 0.41 5.990 USD/JPY 79.04 0.15 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8149 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1748.46 -0.07 -1.230 US CRUDE 92.02 -0.11 -0.100 DOW JONES 13557.00 0.04 5.22 ASIA ADRS 121.63 0.70 0.84 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise on US housing data, earnings; euro up SE Asia Stocks-Philippine at week high; Thai surprise rate cut lifts property WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Budget Secretary Florencio Abad and PhilHealth President Eduardo Banzon are main guests at a forum titled Financing health, an Aquino government priority, Traders Hotel, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT] - Yehey! Corp lists its shares on the Philippine Stock Exchange, 8:30 a.m. [0030 GMT] STOCK TO WATCH - YEHEY! CORP The Internet solutions firm debuts on the Philippine Stock Exchange via listing by way of introduction, or without having to undertake an initial public offering. (For full disclosure: link.reuters.com/dyn43t) MARKET NEWS > S&P 500 gets housing lift, but IBM reins in the Dow > TREASURIES-Prices fall on improved homes data > Euro & AUD rally pauses ahead of China data rush > Gold up slightly on US housing starts, dollar drop > Brent crude, U.S. gasoline fall on inventory gains REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Delay seen to mega Xstrata project > Philsaga Mining gets ECC for Co-O mill project ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)