UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MANILA, Oct 22 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1433.19 -1.66 -24.150 USD/JPY 79.2 -0.13 -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7624 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1717.59 -0.14 -2.400 US CRUDE 89.53 -0.58 -0.520 DOW JONES 13343.51 -1.52 -205.43 ASIA ADRS 120.69 -1.27 -1.55 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil fall on US results, economy fears SE Asia Stocks-Weaker; Jakarta ends off all-time peak STOCKS TO WATCH - PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO PLDT, a rare instance of a corporate CDS trading higher than the sovereign, has seen its credit spreads tightening due to an improving sovereign balance sheet and the dropping of an expensive debt-funded acquisition. - SM INVESTMENTS CORP The conglomerate said it had completed the placement of 9.1 million primary common shares to institutional investors via a top up placement at a price of 700 pesos per share. (To view the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/xub53t) WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - IPVG Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, IPVG Executive Board Room, 34/F RCBC Plaza Tower II, 6819 Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 3:30 p.m. [0730 GMT] MARKET NEWS > Dow off 1.5 pct, S&P 500 off 1.7 pct > US debt prices up as appetite for low-risk assets rise > Canadian dollar skids; yen still in the doldrums > Gold has biggest 1-day drop since July on eco fears > Oil falls on economic fears, pipeline restart estimate REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Record $4.5 bln raised via retail bonds > BOP surplus rises in Sept vs August ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources