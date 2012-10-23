MANILA, Oct 23 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1433.82 0.04 0.630 USD/JPY 79.95 0.01 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8134 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1728.86 0.03 0.570 US CRUDE 89.2 0.62 0.550 DOW JONES 13345.89 0.02 2.38 ASIA ADRS 122.25 1.29 1.56 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares falter, but U.S. stocks, euro gain SE Asia Stocks-Jakarta, Bangkok rebound; earnings eyed WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Coal Asia Holdings Inc lists shares on Philippine Stock Exchange - Asia United Bank holds news conference to celebrate its 15th anniversary, Midas Cafe, Midas Hotel, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - SAN MIGUEL CORP, AYALA CORP, METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP, DMIC HOLDINGS INC Philippine conglomerates San Miguel, Ayala Corp, Metro Pacific, and DMCI Holdings are competing against Malaysian-Korean consortium MTD-Samsung for a $1.4 billion elevated railway project in Manila. - PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO Shares of PLDT, which are down more than 5 percent over the past month, could see more falls, technical charts suggest. - COAL ASIA HOLDINGS INC The company's shares start trading on the Philippine Stock Exchange following its $19 million IPO. (For more details, click on link.reuters.com/ryd53t) MARKET NEWS > Dow, S&P end flat; Yahoo gains after the bell > Bond prices slide on supply pressures ahead of sales > Yen plunges as BoJ seen easing again; euro shines > Gold rebounds above key support, Fed statement eyed > Oil dips on economy worry, but supply fears support REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > C.bank seen cutting policy rates to record low ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)