UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MANILA, Oct 29 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1411.94 -0.07 -1.030 USD/JPY 79.65 0.04 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7451 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1715.36 0.27 4.600 US CRUDE 86.01 -0.31 -0.270 DOW JONES 13107.21 0.03 3.53 ASIA ADRS 120.07 -0.85 -1.03 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher after U.S. growth SE Asia Stocks-Thailand underperforms on the week WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Bureau of Treasury holds regular T-bill auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT] - Media briefing on the latest updates on the Ayala Center redevelopment, with company president Antonino Aquino, Dasmarinas Room, 2/F Hotel Intercontinental Manila, Makati City, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT] - Manila Electric Co holds analysts' briefing on Q3 financial and operating results, 14/F Pasig Room, Lopez Building, Meralco Center, Ortigas Avenue, Pasig City, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - LEISURE & RESORTS WORLD CORP, BELLE CORP Leisure & Resorts World said in a statement its AB Leisure Global Inc unit will provide 4-billion peso ($97 million) in funding to Belle for a casino-resort joint venture with Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd. (To view the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/jek63t) MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends flat on Apple picking, but down for week > TREASURIES OUTLOOK-Prices gain on safe-haven support > Yen steadier as BOJ meeting looms > Gold rebounds after U.S. GDP but set for weekly loss > Oil up second day, U.S. products rise ahead of storm REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Cbank sees Oct inflation at 2.9-3.8 pct > Cbank cuts policy rate to manage inflows > Aug imports ease for 2nd mth, electronics up > Belle falls after finalising Melco deal ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources