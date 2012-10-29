MANILA, Oct 29 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1411.94 -0.07 -1.030 USD/JPY 79.65 0.04 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7451 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1715.36 0.27 4.600 US CRUDE 86.01 -0.31 -0.270 DOW JONES 13107.21 0.03 3.53 ASIA ADRS 120.07 -0.85 -1.03 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher after U.S. growth SE Asia Stocks-Thailand underperforms on the week WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Bureau of Treasury holds regular T-bill auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT] - Media briefing on the latest updates on the Ayala Center redevelopment, with company president Antonino Aquino, Dasmarinas Room, 2/F Hotel Intercontinental Manila, Makati City, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT] - Manila Electric Co holds analysts' briefing on Q3 financial and operating results, 14/F Pasig Room, Lopez Building, Meralco Center, Ortigas Avenue, Pasig City, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - LEISURE & RESORTS WORLD CORP, BELLE CORP Leisure & Resorts World said in a statement its AB Leisure Global Inc unit will provide 4-billion peso ($97 million) in funding to Belle for a casino-resort joint venture with Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd. (To view the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/jek63t) MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends flat on Apple picking, but down for week > TREASURIES OUTLOOK-Prices gain on safe-haven support > Yen steadier as BOJ meeting looms > Gold rebounds after U.S. GDP but set for weekly loss > Oil up second day, U.S. products rise ahead of storm REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Cbank sees Oct inflation at 2.9-3.8 pct > Cbank cuts policy rate to manage inflows > Aug imports ease for 2nd mth, electronics up > Belle falls after finalising Melco deal ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)