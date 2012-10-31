MANILA, Oct 31 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. -------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0020 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG USD/JPY 79.62 -0 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7312 -- 0.011 SPOT GOLD 1711.55 0.16 2.670 US CRUDE 85.69 0.01 0.010 DOW JONES 13107.21 0.00 0.00 ASIA ADRS 0.00 0.00 0.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. to reopen Wednesday; modest gains for other markets [ MKTS/GLOB] SE Asia Stocks-Banks lead Indonesia, Malaysia to record close WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc and Aboitiz Power Corp hold joint analysts' briefing on Q3 financial and operating results, Makati Shangri-la Hotel, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - SAN MIGUEL CORP, SAN MIGUEL BREWERY INC San Miguel Brewery, the flagship of conglomerate San Miguel Corp, said it had made a request to the Philippine Stock Exchange for an extension of at least six months to comply with the minimum public ownership requirement. To view the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/zus63t. - PHILEX MINING CORP The Philippines' biggest gold and copper miner said it had a net loss of 1.57 million pesos ($38,100) in the third quarter due to the closure of its Padcal mine. To view the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/vuv63t. - ABOITIZ POWER CORP The power producer said its net income in the third quarter grew 10 percent from a year earlier, with the strong peso resulting in a non-recurring gain. To view the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/wuv63t. - ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES INC The conglomerate said its net income in the third quarter rose 7 percent from a year earlier. To view the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/xuv63t. MARKET NEWS > Wall St closed for 2nd day, to reopen on Wednesday > U.S. bond market to reopen on Wednesday > Yen off highs, market resigned to BOJ disappointing > Gold flat as Europe stocks gains muted by US Sandy > US gasoline falls as Sandy hits demand REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Cbank: Policy rate not enough to manage inflows > Bank of PI 9-mth net profit up 37 pct y/y ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)