UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MANILA, Nov 9 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1377.51 -1.22 -17.020 USD/JPY 79.47 0.03 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6182 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1734.27 0.25 4.280 US CRUDE 85.07 -0.02 -0.020 DOW JONES 12811.32 -0.94 -121.41 ASIA ADRS 118.74 -0.86 -1.03 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on US fiscal worries, European uncertainty [ MKTS/GLOB] SE Asia Stocks-S'pore leads regional losses; plantation stocks weak WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Central bank to release money supply and bank loans data for September and t hird quarter inflation report - Globe Telecom Inc holds analysts' briefing to discuss Q3 financial and operating results, Corporate Showroom, G/F Valero Telepark, 111 Valero Street, Salcedo Village, Makati City, 9:30 a.m. [0130 GMT] - Manila Water Co Inc holds analysts' briefing on Q3 financial and operating results, South Room A & B, Ayala Tower 1, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT] - Century Properties Group Inc holds analysts' briefing on Q3 operating and financial results, Acqua Information Center, 6/F, Pacific Star Building, Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue corner Makati Avenue, Makati City, 4:00 p.m. [1600 GMT] - UN Special Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons, Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, to report on fact-finding mission to the Philippines, Rooms 526-527, St. La Salle Hall, Yuchengco Institute for Advanced Studies, Podium 4, Yuchengco Tower II, Level 5, RCBC Plaza, 6819 Ayala Ave cor Gil Puyat, Makati City, 11:30 a.m. [0330 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - SAN MIGUEL CORP The Philippines' largest diversified conglomerate said its packaging business unit has entered into a partnership with Poland-based packaging firm Can Pack Group. - GLOBE TELECOM INC Globe, the Philippines' second-biggest telecommunications firm owned by local conglomerate Ayala Corp and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, said its net income in the first nine months fell 15 percent from a year earlier. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei extends falls into 5th day on US fiscal woes > Wall St drops for second day on U.S. fiscal worries > TREASURIES OUTLOOK-Bonds jump, spurred by fiscal cliff > Euro hits two-mth low vs dlr after ECB holds on rates > Gold hits 3-wk high as longs return on Obama victory > Oil rebounds after plunge, economy concerns limit rise REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines sells 10-yr peso global bond at par > POLL-More bullish on Philippine peso > SM Q3 profit up 16 pct,consumer spending strong ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources