MANILA, Nov 7 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. -------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1428.39 0.79 11.130 USD/JPY 80.24 -0.12 -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7313 -- -0.019 SPOT GOLD 1710.26 -0.30 -5.080 US CRUDE 88.15 -0.63 -0.560 DOW JONES 13245.68 1.02 133.24 ASIA ADRS 121.49 0.60 0.72 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, counting starts in US election [ MKTS/GLOB] SE Asia Stocks-Most weak; Malaysia falls to five-week lows WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Central bank to release foreign reserves data for October - GMA Network Inc holds briefing on Q3 financial and operating results, Executive Lounge, 17/F GMA Network Center, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT] - Ayala Land Inc holds analysts' briefing on Q3 financial and operating results, South Rooms A & B, Tower One & Exchange Plaza, Ayala Triangle, Makati City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT] - Metro Pacific Investments Corp holds media briefing on Q3 financial and operating results, MPIC Boardroom, Makati City, 12:00 noon [0400 GMT] STOCK TO WATCH - PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO PLDT, the country's biggest listed company by market value, posted flat quarterly profit growth as rising costs from sales promotions offset higher service revenues. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei follows Wall St higher ahead of election result > Wall St jumps as election waiting nears the end > TREASURIES OUTLOOK-Bonds fall as auction lackluster > Dollar eyes U.S. presidential race, AUD shines > Gold jumps 2 pct on Obama bets, technical bounce > Oil up with Wall Street as U.S. goes to the polls REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Cbank says has tools to maintain market stability > Oct CPI rate at 4-mth low, opens door to rate cut > Philippines says 9-mth farm output growth slows (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)