MANILA, Nov 8 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- SM Investments Corp holds Q3 media and analyst briefing, Taipan Room, Tower Club, Philamlife Tower, Paseo de Roxas, Makati City, 10:30 a.m. [0230 GMT]
- International Container Terminal Services Inc holds teleconference with investors to discuss Q3 operating and financial results, 5:00 p.m. [1700 GMT]
- Trans-Asia Oil and Energy Development Corp holds investors' briefing on its stock rights offering, Quezon Ballroom A, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, Makati City, 3:30 p.m. [0730 GMT]
- PPP and Infrastructure Forum Sharing Capabilities and Opportunities, Ballroom 3 New World Hotel, Makati City, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 PM [0030-0830 GMT]
- Launch of the WWF-BPI Business Risk Assessment and the Management of Climate Change impacts study, 1851 Club, 20/F Bank of the Philippine Islands headquarters, Ayala Avenue, 9:30 a.m. [0130 GMT]

STOCKS TO WATCH
- GT Capital Holdings - GT Capital has mandated First Metro Investment Corp to raise up to 9 billion pesos ($219.16 million) in long-term debt financing for general corporate purposes.

($1 = 41.06 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)