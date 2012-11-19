MANILA, Nov 19 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. -------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1359.88 0.48 6.550 USD/JPY 81.47 0.26 0.210 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5995 -- 0.015 SPOT GOLD 1717.41 0.23 3.920 US CRUDE 87.65 0.84 0.730 DOW JONES 12588.31 0.37 45.93 ASIA ADRS 118.73 1.18 1.39 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on positive US tone, yen slips SE Asia Stocks-Thailand recovers; others mixed as global concerns weigh WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Central bank to release balance of payments data for October STOCK TO WATCH - PHILEX MINING CORP The country's biggest gold and copper miner said it had completed the first stage of the rehabilitation of a tailings pond at its Padcal mine. It also said parent First Pacific Co Ltd had agreed to provide it a loan facility of up to $200 million to fund the cleanup. For the company's statement, click on link.reuters.com/caz93t. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei jumps to 2-mth high on new govt expectations > Washington's positive tone cheers Wall St for a day > Bonds rise on U.S. budget talks, Israel worries > Yen steadier after hammering, still fragile > Gold down for week on recession, fiscal crisis fears > Oil rises on Middle East conflict, Gulf of Mexico fire REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > SEA calls for talks with China on sea dispute > IMF chief sees Philippine growth around 5 pct > IMF: Greek deal should be rooted in reality > Manila concludes $1.5 bln global bond buy back > IMF's Lagarde says important for euro zone to forge deal on Greece > Philippine payments give U.S. casino regulators new focus in Wynn-Okada feud > Law firm withdraws from Okada camp in Wynn legal brawl ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)