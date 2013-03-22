MANILA, March 22 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1545.80 0.83 12.91 USD/JPY 94.91 0.03 0.03 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.91 -0.38 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1614.41 0.02 0.32 US CRUDE 92.54 0.10 0.09 DOW JONES 14421.49 -0.62 -90.24 ASIA ADRS 135.44 -0.89 -1.21 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro on defensive on growth, Cyprus worries SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Philippines, Singapore recover WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Leisure & Resorts World Corp holds special stockholders' meeting to approve 1.75-billion-peso share placement, Midas Hotel and Casino, 2702 Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT] - Central bank to release fourth quarter balance of payments report and fourth quarter external debt data. - GMA Network Inc holds briefing on its 2012 financial and operating results, Executive Lounge, 17/F GMA Network Center, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - SAN MIGUEL CORP The Philippines' most diversified conglomerate beat market forecasts with a 57 percent rise in full-year profit as strong demand in Asia's second fastest growing economy in 2012 boosted its sales. - FILINVEST DEVELOPMENT CORP The conglomerate is looking to raise $300 million via a bond offer priced at a coupon of 4.25 percent. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls on renewed Cyprus concerns, yen rise > Wall St slides as Oracle drops, Cyprus worries escalate > Bonds gain as Cyprus scrambles for help > Yen squeezed higher, euro remains in doldrums > Gold hits nearly 1-month high on fears over Cyprus > Oil falls on demand outlook worries as Cyprus struggles ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Stephen Coates)