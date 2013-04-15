UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MANILA, April 15 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0013 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1588.85 -0.28 -4.52 USD/JPY 98.51 0.74 0.72 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.72 0.09 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1492.94 0.99 14.59 US CRUDE 90.65 -0.70 -0.64 DOW JONES 14865.06 0.00 -0.08 ASIA ADRS 140.11 -0.98 -1.38 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on weak US sales; await China data SE Asia Stocks-Thailand at 1-week high; others mixed WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Manila Water Co Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, Ballroom 2, Fairmont Makati, 1 Raffles Drive, Makati Avenue, Makati City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] - Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co holds annual stockholders' meeting, Auditorium, 2/F Metrobank Plaza, Sen. Gil J. Puyat Avenue, Makati City, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT] - Lepanto Consolidated Mining Co holds annual stockholders' meeting, The Peninsula Manila, Makati City, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT] - Central bank to release February OF remittances - Central bank to release selected Philippine economic indicators for March - Asia Society and CLSA holds luncheon meeting with CLSA Managing Director Equity Strategy Chris Wood, Taipan Room, Tower Club, 12 noon [0400 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - SAN MIGUEL CORP, METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP The two conglomerates are the only bidders for a 16 billion peso ($388 million) expressway linking Manila's international airport to southern provinces and a rising gambling complex, with their sealed financial bids to be opened on Monday. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei eases 0.9 pct; weak U.S. retail data weighs > Wall St ends down but indexes notch sharp weekly gains > Bond prices jump on weak U.S. data, Cyprus jitters > Dollar starts week below recent 4-yr high against yen > Gold sinks into bear market on institutional exodus > Brent hits 9-mth low near $101, bounces on spread trade REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Cbanks show Zen-like calm after Japan jolt > Won flat after rate hold, importers hit peso ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Stephen Coates)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources