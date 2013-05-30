UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MANILA, May 30 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1648.36 -0.70 -11.70 USD/JPY 100.91 -0.22 -0.22 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.12 0.00 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1391.19 -0.09 -1.26 US CRUDE 92.95 -0.19 -0.18 DOW JONES 15302.80 -0.69 -106.59 ASIA ADRS 138.50 -1.49 -2.09 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, bonds rise on uncertainty about Fed's plans SE Asia Stocks-Mixed amid Fed stimulus concerns; Thai stocks fall after rate cut WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - National Statistical Coordination Board to release Q1 GDP data, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT] - Maybank ATR Kim Eng Financial Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Conference Rooms South A & B, 25/F Tower One and Exchange Plaza, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT] - Benguet Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Manila Golf and Country Club Inc, Harvard Road, Forbes Park, Makati City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT] - Bankard Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, Rooms 507-508 Yuchengco Institute for Advance Studies, level 5 Podium 4, RCBC Plaza, 6819 Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - SAN MIGUEL CORP Conglomerate San Miguel's $1.3 billion five-year bullet term loan will likely be increased to $1.5 billion, sources said, with allocations now being finalized. - AYALA CORP The conglomerate said in a statement it had completed the placement of 5.18 million common shares held in treasury, pricing the issue at 667 pesos per share to raise about 3.3 billion pesos ($78 million) to fund potential projects in the infrastructure and power sectors. MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average falls 3.11 pct > Wall St falls as bond yields hit high dividend stocks > TREASURIES-Prices gain, take yields off 13-mth highs > U.S. dollar weakens but upward trend appears intact > Gold rises 1 pct on physical demand, drop in stocks > Oil slides with Wall St and on energy demand worry REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Q1 GDP seen spurred by domestic demand > Universal, Robinsons fail to reach casino deal > Peso hits 9-month low on Fed policy angst > Globe Telecom near 1-wk high on network deal > South China Sea tension mounts near shipwreck ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources