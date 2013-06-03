MANILA, June 3 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0010 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1630.74 -1.43 -23.67 USD/JPY 100.41 0.06 0.06 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.15 0.83 0.02 SPOT GOLD 1392.71 0.49 6.82 US CRUDE 91.50 -0.51 -0.47 DOW JONES 15115.57 -1.36 -208.96 ASIA ADRS 135.83 -2.48 -3.45 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares cautious on overseas stock slips, Fed concerns SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks fall in May; S'pore telecoms weak WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Bureau of Treasury holds T-bill auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT] - Nickel Asia Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Manila Golf and Country Club, Forbes Park, Makati City, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - SM INVESTMENTS CORP, SM PRIME HOLDINGS INC , SM DEVELOPMENT CORP, HIGHLANDS PRIME INC SM Prime said it will nearly double in size to become the Philippines' biggest property firm by absorbing all the real estate-related interests of the SM group through mergers with other units. - COSCO CAPITAL INC The Philippine firm said it would use the proceeds of 16.8 billion pesos ($400 million) from its recent follow-on offering for further development of its real estate business, debt refinancing, expansion into non-food specialty retail businesses and growth of its liquor distribution business. For the statement, click on (link.reuters.com/vyq58t). - PHILIPPINE NATIONAL BANK, RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING CORP Moody's announces reviews for downgrade of the two banks' subdebt ratings. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei drops to 5-wk lows, extending recent correction > Wall St drops in late slide, but ends May with gains > U.S. bond market suffers worst month since Dec 2010 > Dollar subdued, Aussie dlr cheers China data > Gold falls 1.6 pct, notches second sharp monthly loss > Oil prices drop sharply, equities and supply weigh REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > As Philippines booms, overseas workers eye return home > Philippines April M3 rises 13.2 pct; loan growth at 2-yr low > Peso wobbles as U.S. yields jump, but seen keeping vigour > Cosco hits 7-mth low after share offer pricing > S.Korean millers suspend US wheat imports on GM concerns > China turns on the charm at regional security forum ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Stephen Coates)