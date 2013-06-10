MANILA, June 10 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0022 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1643.38 1.28 20.82 USD/JPY 98.12 0.60 0.59 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.17 -0.58 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1385.74 0.13 1.85 US CRUDE 96.23 0.21 0.20 DOW JONES 15248.12 1.38 207.50 ASIA ADRS 135.85 1.21 1.62 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stock markets seen cautious on China growth worries, dollar up SE Asia Stocks-Philippine, Indonesia lead losses on week WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Del Monte Pacific Ltd debuts on the Philippine Stock Exchange - Central bank to release foreign direct investments data for March STOCK TO WATCH - DEL MONTE PACIFIC LTD The company is set to list on Monday 1.3 billion shares on the Philippine Stock Exchange at a debut price equivalent to the closing price of the stock in Singapore on Friday. To view the stock market notice, click on (link.reuters.com/rux68t). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei bounces sharply on weak yen, strong Q1 GDP > Wall St rallies after U.S. jobs data, ends up for week > U.S. bonds drop on renewed bets of less Fed buying > Dollar bounces off 2-mth low against yen > Gold steady, jobs data stirs fears of stimulus slowdown > Oil gains $1 as U.S. equities rally on jobs data REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > End-May forex reserves at 7-month low ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)