UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MANILA, June 13 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1612.52 -0.84 -13.61 USD/JPY 95.52 -0.50 -0.48 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.22 -0.40 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1386.31 -0.11 -1.48 US CRUDE 95.57 -0.32 -0.31 DOW JONES 14995.23 -0.84 -126.79 ASIA ADRS 134.18 -0.67 -0.91 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall, dollar pressured on Fed uncertainty SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks extend losses; Indonesia rebounds WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Philippine central bank holds policy rate-setting meeting - Central bank to release net portfolio inflows data for May - MacroAsia Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Kachina Room, Century Park Hotel, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - SAN MIGUEL CORP, PAL HOLDINGS INC Malaysia's second-largest lender, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , has decided to pursue a deal worth nearly $300 million to buy a 58 percent stake in San Miguel's banking unit. San Miguel also said it was not inclined to raise its 49 percent stake in Philippine Airlines, but would welcome the entry of a "friendly" strategic investor. CIMB was still in talks to buy a 58 percent stake in San Miguel's banking unit, state news agency Bernama reported, citing CIMB's chief executive. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei drops below 13,000 on weak Wall St, stronger yen > Wall St slides as worry lingers over future of stimulus > Long-dated bond prices slip amid debt supply > Dollar nurses losses, Aussie eyes job data > Gold rebounds from 3-week lows as equities slide > Oil ends modestly higher, weak demand outlook weighs REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > C.bank likely to hold rates, may cut SDA > Export slowdown threatens emerging Asia boom > Asian currencies hit new lows on Fed fears > Peso leads Asia FX slide on outflow fears > April jobless rate highest in 3 yrs > April exports slump on weak US, China demand ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Stephen Coates)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources