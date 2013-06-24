MANILA, June 24 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0027 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1592.43 0.27 4.24 USD/JPY 98.23 0.35 0.34 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.53 -0.58 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1297.00 0.02 0.25 US CRUDE 93.68 -0.01 -0.01 DOW JONES 14799.40 0.28 41.08 ASIA ADRS 131.38 1.44 1.86 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed outlook bolsters dollar, caps Asian shares SE Asia Stocks-Further retreat; Indonesia lags on week WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Rizal Commercial Banking Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Alfonso Sycip Executive Lounge, 47/F Yuchengco Tower, RCBC Plaza, Makati City, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT] - Bloomberry Resorts Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Ballroom of Solaire Manila Resorts and Casino, Asean Blvd, Entertainment City, Barangay Tambo, Paranaque City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - SAN MIGUEL CORP Malaysia's second-largest lender, CIMB Group Holdings , has abandoned plans to buy nearly 60 percent of San Miguel Corp's unlisted banking unit, Bank of Commerce. - MELCO CROWN (PHILIPPINES) RESORTS CORP The Philippine unit of Melco Crown Entertainment is on track to open its $1 billion gaming complex in Manila by mid-2014, targeting not just Chinese gamblers but Southeast Asian high-rollers as well, its president said on Friday. - ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CORP The Philippines' biggest geothermal power producer has begun constructing its 87 megawatt Burgos wind energy facility. To view the company filing, click on (link.reuters.com/deb29t). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei advances on weaker yen, Tokyo vote outcome > Wall Street ends slightly up but slumps for the week > More losses mark miserable week for US bond market > Dollar gains momentum as Fed-exit play dominates > Gold up, drop for week is biggest since Sept 2011 > Oil falls, notches biggest 2-day drop since Sept REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Shell to build Philippines' 1st LNG facility > Philippines' BOP surplus set to support peso > Govts weaken EU tobacco curbs to secure deal > S.Korea rejects casino licences for Universal > China denounces Manila for reef occupation ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Erik dela Cruz; Edited by Stephen Coates)