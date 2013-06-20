UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MANILA, June 20 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1628.92 -1.39 -22.89 USD/JPY 96.29 -0.18 -0.17 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.35 -0.02 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1339.20 -0.85 -11.49 US CRUDE 97.40 -0.86 -0.84 DOW JONES 15112.19 -1.35 -206.04 ASIA ADRS 134.37 -1.61 -2.19 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks brace for fall, China data eyed SE Asia Stocks-Flat to weaker ahead of Fed; Indonesia off high WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - First Metro Pacific Corp holds news conference on mid-year edition of its 2013 Economic Outlook, Penthouse GT Tower, Makati City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT] - International Conference on Deposit Insurance themed "Finance Inclusion: Challenges and Issues for the Deposit Insurer," Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 8:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. [0000-0930 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP, BDO UNIBANK INC Conglomerate Metro Pacific said it had sealed a 10-year term loan deal of 6.5 billion pesos ($150 million) with BDO, the country's largest lender, for debt refinancing. For the disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/cam98t). - LT GROUP INC The conglomerate's liquor unit, Tanduay Distillers Inc, has picked a marketing consulting company to help with its entry into the U.S. market. For the statement, click on (link.reuters.com/dam98t). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls as Fed signals possible stimulus rollback > Wall St drops after Bernanke hints at slowing stimulus > Treasuries jump as Bernanke signals less bond buying > Dollar shines as U.S. yields jump on Fed stance > Gold hits 1-mth low on reduced stimulus talk > Oil pressured by Bernanke comments, crude stocks up REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > FinMin: FX volatility a bigger concern > Robinsons Retail plans up to $924 mln IPO > Economy strong enough to withstand shocks > BOP surplus at 3-mth low in May of $75 mln > Asia business sentiment rises in Q2 > ANZ proposes to offshore up to 600 jobs > Nickel price to weaken further > Race is on for SE Asia's tech breakthrough ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources