MANILA, June 26 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1588.03 0.95 14.94 USD/JPY 98.04 0.25 0.24 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.60 -0.43 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1276.14 -0.05 -0.60 US CRUDE 94.99 -0.35 -0.33 DOW JONES 14760.31 0.69 100.75 ASIA ADRS 130.35 1.60 2.05 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rebound on PBOC reassurances, US data SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; China, Fed comments help some recovery WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Asian Development Bank holds its 8th Asia Clean Energy Forum, ADB Headquarters, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon [0100-0400 GMT] - Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco are guest speakers at the 2nd Philippines Financial Market Forum, InterContinental Manila, Makati City - Philex Mining Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Crowne Plaza Galleria Manila, Ortigas Center, Quezon City, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT] - Megawide Construction Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - PAL HOLDINGS INC, SAN MIGUEL CORP PAL Holdings, owner of Philippine Airlines and partly owned by conglomerate San Miguel, has filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an increase in authorised capital as it seeks to comply with the stock exchange's minimum public ownership requirement. For the filing, click on (link.reuters.com/zaq29t). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rebounds on China liquidity support, Wall St rise > Wall Street rises on robust U.S. data after recent slide > TREASURIES-Yields rise before five-year note sale > Dollar bulls back in play after upbeat U.S. data > Gold slips as robust data boosts dollar > Oil ends flat in thin trade, Brent/WTI spread narrows REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Bright spots lurk among Asia's submerging markets > April imports surprisingly rise, but tech sector wobbly > Travellers defers $842 mln IPO on stock market fall > Reduced worry on Fed helps Asia FX, but China concern grows > Philippines sets Q3 domestic borrowing plan at $3.4 bln ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)