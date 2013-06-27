MANILA, June 27 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1603.26 0.96 15.23 USD/JPY 97.69 -0.03 -0.03 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.53 -0.30 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1232.46 0.59 7.22 US CRUDE 95.39 -0.12 -0.11 DOW JONES 14910.14 1.02 149.83 ASIA ADRS 131.03 0.52 0.68 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on global recovery as Fed fears ease SE Asia Stocks-Rebound on China cbank liquidity assurance; Manila leads WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - JG Summit Holdings Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, Ruby Ballroom of Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT] - Cebu Air Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, Ruby Ballroom of Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria, 5:00 p.m. [0900 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - PAL HOLDINGS INC, SAN MIGUEL CORP PAL Holdings, owner of Philippine Airlines and part-owned by conglomerate San Miguel, said 2.415 million PAL Holdings shares were sold in a private placement transaction worth 2.415 billion pesos ($56 million). For the filing, click on (link.reuters.com/sew29t). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei climbs 1 pct on reduced Fed stimulus concern > Wall St climbs as GDP data eases fear of Fed pullback > TREASURIES-Despite weak 5-year note sale, prices up > Euro turns tail as ECB coos dovish message > Gold slides 4 pct, near 3-yr low as Wall St rallies > Oil edges higher on easing Fed concerns REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines posts $985 mln budget deficit in Jan-May > Philippine c.bank says fundamentals remain solid > China woes hurt Asia FX, Taiwan dlr shines on new tax rule > Manila plans air, naval bases at Subic with access for U.S. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Erik dela Cruz; Edited by Stephen Coates)