MANILA, July 3 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0022 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1614.08 -0.05 -0.88 USD/JPY 100.68 0.06 0.06 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.47 -0.15 -0.00 SPOT GOLD 1243.40 0.16 2.01 US CRUDE 100.41 0.81 0.81 DOW JONES 14932.41 -0.28 -42.55 ASIA ADRS 135.45 0.14 0.19 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar stronger on Fed bets, stocks fade SE Asia Stocks-Thailand at 2-week highs; local selling hits Philippines STOCKS TO WATCH - MELCO CROWN (PHILIPPINES) RESORTS CORP Casino operator Melco Philippines announced the grant of options and shares to certain employees and directors of the company and its parent, Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd and other eligible participants of its share swap plan. The exercise price is 8.30 pesos ($0.19) per share. To view the filing, click on (link.reuters.com/deb49t). MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.36 pct > Wall Street slips in volatile session > Demand for cash sinks bill yields before payrolls > Dollar gains broadly on Fed view; eyes on US jobs > Gold steadies at session lows as dollar rises > US oil vaults above $99 on Middle East worry REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippine peso leads Asia FX lower on profit-taking > Philippine property loan rules don't need tightening yet > Loose policies leave Asia exposed in post-QE world > Saudi Arabia extends foreign worker amnesty to Nov. 3 ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Stephen Coates)