MANILA, July 4 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0029 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1615.41 0.08 1.33 USD/JPY 99.88 -0.02 -0.02 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.50 -0.07 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1254.09 0.23 2.90 US CRUDE 101.44 0.20 0.20 DOW JONES 14988.55 0.38 56.14 ASIA ADRS 134.65 -0.59 -0.80 ----------------------------------------------------------- WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - PetroEnergy Resources Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Rooms 526-529 YIAS, Level 5, Podium 4, RCBC Plaza Building, 6819 Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 1:30 p.m. [0530 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - MANILA ELECTRIC CO, PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO, SAN MIGUEL CORP Manila Electric, part owned by PLDT and San Miguel, said the Energy Regulatory Commission had approved its application for the maximum power rates to be imposed on its customers for the regulatory year 2014. For the filing, click on (link.reuters.com/weh49t). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to edge up on upbeat US data > Wall St posts modest gains in short volatile session > US Treasuries slip while nervously awaiting jobs data > Dollar gets the jitters before policy meetings, jobs > Gold climbs for 2nd day as dollar, stocks ease > U.S. crude ends at 14-month high on stocks draw REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines says may expedite 2014 borrowing plan > Philippine June inflation seen picking up marginally > Rivals play down China's overture in S.China Sea > Philippine peso weaker on foreign banks' dollar demand > U.S. steel pipe makers defend energy business with trade case > China in no rush to limit its naval reach (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)