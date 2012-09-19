MANILA, Sept 19 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. -------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1459.32 -0.13 -1.87 USD/JPY 78.75 -0.06 -0.05 US 10YR 1.80 -0.78 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1767.21 -0.25 -4.48 US CRUDE 95.37 0.08 0.08 DOW JONES 13564.64 0.09 11.54 ASIA ADRS 122.88 -0.12 -0.15 FTSE 100 5868.16 -0.43 -25.36 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL-MARKETS-Asian shares pressured, BOJ move eyed SE Asia Stocks-Markets fall after recent gains; global woes persist WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Day 2 of Mining Philippines 2012 Conference and Exhibition, Sofitel Philippines Plaza Hotel - Central bank to release balance of payments data for August - Presentation of the 2012 Survey of Enterprises on Corruption, AIM Conference Center, Makati City, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. [0100 to 0500 GMT] MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises as BOJ watched for possible easing > Wall St ends flat to lower as FedEx outlook drags > TREASURIES-Bonds climb on bargain hunting, safety buying > Wary yen awaits BOJ decision, euro wanes > Platinum slides as miners accept labor deal, gold up > Oil down a 2nd day on economic concerns, Saudi pressure REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Cemex to hike cement output capacity in Manila > Philippines' jobless rate 7.0 pct in July > Philippine mining tax reform not a priority ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)