Following are some company-related and market news which could impact the local market.

-----------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0056 GMT
---------------

INSTRUMENT          LAST  PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500           1461.05     0.12    1.73
USD/JPY             78.37     0.01    0.01
US 10YR              1.77    -0.27    0.00
SPOT GOLD         1770.60     0.08    1.41
US CRUDE            92.04     0.07    0.06
DOW JONES        13577.96     0.10   13.32
ASIA ADRS           123.65     0.63    0.77
FTSE 100           5888.48     0.35   20.32

-------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch lower, China HSBC PMI eyed

SE ASIA STOCKS-Up as investors cheer BOJ easing news

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES

- Day 3 of Mining Philippines 2012 Conference and Exhibition, Sofitel Philippines Plaza Hotel

- Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima at the fourth and final public hearing on the cigarette and alcohol tax reform bill, Senate Session Hall, 2/F, Senate of the Philippines, Pasay City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]

- Bureau of Customs files its latest Run After the Smugglers case, Department of Justice, 11:00 am [0300 GMT]

MARKET NEWS

> Nikkei pulls back from 4-mth high, China data eyed
> Housing lifts Wall St; Norfolk Southern, Adobe fall
> U.S. bonds climb on worries over pace of global growth
> Yen in surprise rebound; NZD lifted by GDP
> Gold holds near 6-1/2-month top, China data eyed
> Oil dives as supply rises, Saudi talk spooks funds

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES

> Crunch looms in Philippines over free float rules
> B2Gold enters Philippines via CGA Mining buy
> Philippines' BOP surplus down sharply in Aug
> Global growth woes dent Q3 Asia business sentiment

(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)