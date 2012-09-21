MANILA, Sept 21 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2356 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1460.26 -0.05 -0.790 USD/JPY 78.2 -0.04 -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7666 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1768.46 0.13 2.370 US CRUDE 92.8 0.41 0.380 DOW JONES 13596.93 0.14 18.97 ASIA ADRS 122.31 -1.08 -1.34 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares tick lower but rebound off lows SE Asia Stocks-Down; large-caps lead Malaysia to one-week low WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Central bank to release second quarter balance of payments report and second quarter external debt data - Management Association of the Philippines holds general membership meeting with Public Works and Highways Secretary Rogelio Singson as speaker, Rigodon Ballroom of The Peninsula Manila, 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. [0330-0600 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - AYALA CORP, A BROWN COMPANY INC The conglomerate said its AC Energy Holdings Inc unit has executed a memorandum of agreement with A Brown, Palm Thermal Consolidated Holdings Corp, Palm Concepcion Power Corp and Panay Consolidated Land Holdings Corp for the construction and operation of a 135-megawatt power facility in central Iloilo province. To view the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/fus72t MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges up after Thursday's sell-off > Dow ends higher, Oracle falls after the bell > TREASURIES-Prices steady on weak auction demand > Euro stung by weak data, gives USD a bit of reprieve > Gold ends flat as open interest hits 1-year high > Brent crude jumps back above $110, halts 3-day slide REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Glencore's copper unit plans $600 mln expansion > Manila plans up to $1.5 bln debt sale > Holcim Philippines leads on analyst revisions > Investors buy frontier assets ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)