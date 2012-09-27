MANILA, Sept 27 Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market on Thursday. --------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0019 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1433.32 -0.57 -8.270 USD/JPY 77.69 -0.04 -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6198 -- 0.010 SPOT GOLD 1754.09 0.14 2.500 US CRUDE 90.26 0.31 0.280 DOW JONES 13413.51 -0.33 -44.04 ASIA ADRS 119.37 -1.02 -1.23 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped by Spain, Greece debt jitters [ M KTS/GLOB] SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Bank of Ayudhya block sales drag Thai index WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Filsyn Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Penthouse, 21/F, Lepanto Building, Paseo de Roxas, Makati City, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT] - National Competitiveness Council Dialogues series on the K-12 program of the Education department, AIM Conference Center, 3/F SGV Hall, Benavidez corner Trasierra Streets, Legaspi Village, Makati City, 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon [0200 to 0400 GMT] - Puregold Price Club Inc holds lenders' briefing on its financial results and planned corporate notes offering, Midas Cafe, 2/F Midas Hotel & Casino, 2707 Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT] - Bureau of Internal Revenue and Department of Justice hold joint press conference on the latest tax evasion case, DOJ office, Manila, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT] MARKET NEWS > Nikkei drops as euro zone fear rears again > S&P 500 falls a 5th day as euro-zone tensions escalate > TREASURIES-Prices rise as euro zone fears resurface > Euro stays under pressure, eyes on Italy bond sale > Gold down but off two-week low, EU debt crisis eyed > Oil falls as Europe crisis reinforces growth worries REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippine c.bank keeps easing options open > Philippines' August budget surplus at $60 mln ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)