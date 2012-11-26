MANILA, Nov 26 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1409.15 1.3 18.120 USD/JPY 82.49 0.1 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6934 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1749.85 -0.14 -2.540 US CRUDE 88.1 -0.20 -0.180 DOW JONES 13009.68 1.35 172.79 ASIA ADRS 122.41 1.80 2.16 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher on hopes for Greek deal SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Hopes over global economy help WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Bureau of Treasury holds regular T-bill auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - SAN MIGUEL CORP The Philippines' most diversified conglomerate San Miguel and a partner in an infrastructure venture plan to form a new business which they may list either domestically or in Singapore next year under a three-year $1 billion fund-raising programme. - SAN MIGUEL PURE FOODS CO INC Parent San Miguel said it had completed the sale of 25 million shares in Pure Foods, which widened the public ownership of Pure Foods to 15.08 percent from less than 1 percent. For the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/reb34t - GLOBE TELECOM INC Fitch Ratings has affirmed Globe's long-term foreign- and local-currency issuer default ratings at 'BBB-'. The outlook is stable. A full rating breakdown is provided below. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises 1 percent, may test a 7-month high > Wall St ends higher in short session, led by techs > US bonds fall in light trade, less safe haven demand > Euro supported on Greek hopes; yen stuck in doldrums > Gold above $1,750, up 1.4 pct on weak dlr, technicals > Oil rises on Egypt violence, euro zone optimism REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila rising, so are rents as confidence in Philippines grows > China lands fighter jet on new carrier in show of force ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)