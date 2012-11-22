MANILA, Nov 22 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1391.03 0.23 3.220 USD/JPY 82.54 0.05 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6796 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1729.84 0.08 1.310 US CRUDE 87.67 0.33 0.290 DOW JONES 12836.89 0.38 48.38 ASIA ADRS 120.25 0.41 0.49 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise, investors hope for Greece progress SE Asia Stocks-Philippines at record; Greek concerns weigh WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Central bank to release highlights of Oct. 25 rate-setting meeting and fourth quarter business expectations survey - Puregold Price Club Inc holds special stockholders' meeting, Acacia Hotel, Alabang, Muntinlupa City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT] - Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines holds forum with Japanese Ambassador Toshinao Urabe as guest, Fontaine Room, 3/F Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Makati City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] - Energy Secretary Jericho Petilla, Transportation and Communications Secretary Joseph Emilio Abaya and Public Works and Highways Secretary Rogelio Singson to speak at EJAP Economic Forum 2012 about the government's Public-Private Partnership infrastructure projects, Manila Peninsula Hotel, Makati City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] - Bureau of Customs Commissioner Ruffy Biazon and Department of Justice Undersecretary Francisco Baraan hold joint press briefing on latest smuggling case, DOJ Office, Manila, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT] - Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Ramon Paje holds press conference to discuss updates on environmental programs and issues, Bulwagan Ninoy, Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife, Quezon City, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - AYALA CORP, LT GROUP Shares of Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp and LT Group of businessman Lucio Tan climbed on Wednesday after their banking units, Bank of the Philippine Islands and Philippine National Bank, disclosed ongoing talks for a possible merger to create the country's biggest lender. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises to 6-mth high as exporters lifted by yen > S&P 500 gains for fourth session on light volume > Treasuries slip with profit taking in thin volume > Yen stays under a cloud, China data eyed > Gold flat as Greek aid stalling, MidEast truce eyed > Oil ends up as pre-holiday covering offsets Gaza truce REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > GDP growth seen picking up slightly in Q3 > 2012 budget deficit may be smaller than target > ANALYSIS-China courts friends in region ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)