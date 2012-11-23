Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0044 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG USD/JPY 82.31 -0.17 -0.14 US 10YR 1.68 -0.13 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1729.55 0.03 0.50 US CRUDE 87.09 -0.33 -0.29 DOW JONES 12836.89 0.38 48.38 ASIA ADRS 120.25 0.41 0.49 FTSE 100 5791.03 0.68 39.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares set for weekly gain as outlook improves SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore up on banks after better U.S., China data WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - PDEx listing ceremony for the listing of Ayala Corp's bonds due 2019, PDS Group Assembly Hall, 37/F Tower 1, The Enterprise Center, Ayala Avenue corner Paseo de Roxas, Makati City, 8:30 a.m. [0030 GMT] - Central bank to release selected external debt ratios for August - Groundbreaking of Phase 3 of Resorts World Manila, Newport Park, 10:30 a.m. [0230 GMT] STOCK NEWS - BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS, AYALA CORP , PHILIPPINE NATIONAL BANK, LT GROUP Shares of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and rival Philippine National Bank PNB climbed on Thursday after the banks said they were discussing the possibility of BPI acquiring a stake in PNB. - PHILEX MINING CORP Top Philippine gold and copper producer Philex Mining Corp will not be allowed to reopen its Padcal mine unless it pays a $24-million fine for a tailings spill in August and completes cleanup operations, the environment minister said on Thursday. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei climbs 1.6 pct to 6-1/2 mth high on softer yen [.T > US bond prices slip with profit taking in thin volume > Euro boosted by Greece aid deal hopes, yen wobbly > Gold inches up as stocks rise, dollar fades > Oil dips in holiday-thinned trade on Gaza, EU data REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > China angers neighbours with sea claims ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)