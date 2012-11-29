MANILA, Nov 29 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0002 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1409.93 0.79 10.99 USD/JPY 82.16 0.13 0.11 US 10YR 1.63 -0.07 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1722.40 0.18 3.09 US CRUDE 86.67 0.21 0.18 DOW JONES 12985.11 0.83 106.98 ASIA ADRS 121.56 0.21 0.25 FTSE 100 5803.28 0.06 3.57 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks recover on Boehner, euro pares drop SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila at record high on robust Q3; Indonesia lags WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Central bank to release non-performing loans data for September STOCKS TO WATCH - GLOBE TELECOM INC - Globe Telecom, the country's number two telecoms firm, said it has extended the early tender date on its offer to purchase all of the outstanding 1.3 percent senior notes of rival firm Bayan Telecommunications Inc to Dec. 11 from Nov. 27. For the full disclosure: link.reuters.com/pes34t - ROBINSONS LAND CORP, REPUBLIC GLASS HOLDINGS CORP - Republic Glass said it has signed a deal with Robinsons Land to sell its two-hectare property in Quezon City, a suburb of the capital. For the full disclosure link.reuters.com/res34t MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rebounds from 1-wk closing low on US fiscal hopes > Wall St jumps in another 'fiscal cliff' swing > Bond prices gain on standoff in U.S. budget talks > Euro edges lower as Greece, U.S. fiscal woes weigh > Gold drops 1.5 pct on deflation fears, fund sales > Oil falls as demand worries trump 'fiscal cliff' hope REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Economy shines in Q3,highlights SEAsia resilience > Philippines raises fcast for 2012 BOP to $6.8 bln > Manila raises $500 mln from 2023 dlr bond sale > Manila to source more dlrs from c.bank to pay debt > Philippine c.bank says policy stance appropriate ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Edmund Klamann)