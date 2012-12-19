UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
MANILA, Dec 19 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2358 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1446.79 1.15 16.43 USD/JPY 84.32 0.14 0.12 US 10YR 1.82 -0.31 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1675.66 0.37 6.12 US CRUDE 88.00 0.08 0.07 DOW JONES 13350.96 0.87 115.57 ASIA ADRS 128.91 1.77 2.24 FTSE 100 5935.90 0.40 23.75 ------------------------------------------------------------ GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rally to 3-month high on hopes for US budget deal SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia at 7-week high; Philippine snaps losing streak WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - STI Education Systems Holdings holds annual stockholders' meeting, 7/F iACADEMY Building, 6764 Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT] - Central bank to release November balance of payments data STOCKS TO WATCH - AYALA LAND INC, PHILIPPINE ESTATES CORP Ayala Land, the Philippines' largest developer, and Philippine Estates Corp have finalised a deal to develop 17 hectares of the latter's sprawling property in Manila. For the disclosure statement, click on link.reuters.com/bak74t MARKET NEWS > Nikkei share average opens up 1.03 pct > Wall St climbs on economy bets as it looks past 'cliff' > TREASURIES-Prices fall on hopes of fiscal deal > Euro outperforms majors, yen still pinned down > Gold falls nearly 2 pct on hopes of US fiscal deal > Oil rises on 'fiscal cliff' optimism, refinery issues REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > The booming Philippines' missing link - foreigner investors > Moody's changes bank system outlook to positive > Philippines sees 2012 growth at around 6.5 pct SIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
