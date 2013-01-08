MANILA, Jan 8 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0018 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1461.89 -0.31 -4.58 USD/JPY 87.40 -0.42 -0.37 US 10YR 1.90 -0.28 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1651.79 0.31 5.15 US CRUDE 93.31 0.13 0.12 DOW JONES 13384.29 -0.38 -50.92 ASIA ADRS 133.99 -0.95 -1.28 FTSE 100 6064.58 -0.41 -25.26 ---------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped ahead of earnings reports SE Asia Stocks-Philippines at record high; most others off highs STOCKS TO WATCH - SM INVESTMENTS CORP, SM PRIME HOLDINGS CORP SM Investments, the Philippines' most valuable firm, said its subsidiaries -- SM Retail Inc and SM Prime -- have entered into a joint venture with Waltermart Group of Companies, which operates a rival shopping mall and supermarket business. For the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/xes94t - METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENT CORP, MANILA WATER CO INC Conglomerate Metro Pacific's MetroPac Water Investments Corp unit has signed a deal to acquire a 39 percent stake in a water supply venture in Cebu province with Manila Water. For the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/dus94t MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls ; exporters drop as yen weakness pauses > Wall St edges off 5-year high, awaits earnings > TREASURIES-Yields edge up before $66 bln US debt sales > Yen corrects higher vs dlr, euro from recent lows > Gold falls, Fed asset purchases in focus > Oil firm, Brent's premium to US narrowest since Sept REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines says may issue onshore global bonds > End-Dec forex reserves exceed 2012 forecast > 91-day T-bill rate inches down to 0.050 pct > Universal to set up probe panel on payment report ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)