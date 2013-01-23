UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
MANILA, Jan 23 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0039 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1485.98 0.00 0.00 USD/JPY 88.59 -0.12 -0.11 US 10YR 1.84 -0.12 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1694.11 0.15 2.51 US CRUDE 96.74 0.06 0.06 DOW JONES 13712.21 0.46 62.51 ASIA ADRS 134.38 -0.62 -0.84 FTSE 100 6179.17 -0.03 -1.81 ------------------------------------------------------------ GLOBAL MARKETS-BoJ to buy assets, S&P 500 sets new 5-year high SE Asia Stocks-Most end off lows; late buying seen after BOJ WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Forum on What's Next for the Banks' Profitability: Business & Regulatory Challenges, The Peninsula Manila, 3:00 p.m. [0600 GMT] - Press conference of the APEC Business Advisory Council, Pasay Room A, Level 3, Makati Shangri-La, 3:45 p.m. [0700 GMT] - The International Monetary Fund's resident representative holds press briefing on the 2013 Article IV Consultation with the Philippines, Visayas Room, Executive Business Center, 5/F, 5-Storey Building, BSP Complex, 4:30 p.m. [0830 GMT] - CBRE holds media briefing on investment destinations and real estate outlook for 2013, Makati Shangri-La, 11:30 a.m. [0330 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP The conglomerate said its board has approved an equity fund-raising exercise involving up to 1.33 billion common shares at the issue price of at least 4.60 pesos per share. For the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/pup45t - SAN MIGUEL CORP The conglomerate is soliciting from the holders of its outstanding $600 million exchangeable bonds due 2014 their consent to tender their bonds for repurchase. The Philippine Stock Exchange has granted the company's request for a trading suspension from Wednesday until Jan. 30. For the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/tup45t - PHILIPPINE NATIONAL BANK, ALLIED BANKING CORP The mid-sized lender said its merger with affiliate Allied Bank will take effect on Feb. 9. For the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/cyj45t MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls, exporters sold on profit-taking > Banks, commodity stocks lift S&P 500 to 5-year high > TREASURIES-Prices up on weaker housing data > Yen squeezed higher, Aussie eyes inflation data > Gold up on Japan stimulus, U.S. stocks at 5-yr high > Oil rises on BOJ plan, German investor sentiment REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Airlines risk margins with expansion spree > Firms to see fewer negative rating moves in 2013 > 2019 T-bond fetches avg rate of 3.876 pct > Philippines public finances show improvement > Manila seeks UN help to resolve row with China ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)
