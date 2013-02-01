UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MANILA, Feb 1 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0030 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1498.11 -0.26 -3.85 USD/JPY 91.62 -0.11 -0.10 US 10YR 1.99 0.45 0.01 SPOT GOLD 1662.46 -0.03 -0.53 US CRUDE 97.67 0.18 0.18 DOW JONES 13860.58 -0.36 -49.84 ASIA ADRS 135.76 0.10 0.14 FTSE 100 6276.88 -0.73 -46.23 ---------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, capped ahead of U.S. payrolls SE Asia Stocks-Weaker despite inflows; Manila off from record high WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Government Service Insurance System holds media briefing, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT] - Central bank to release consumer loans data for September - Day 2 of 5th Global Conference of the Global Organization of Parliamentarians Against Corruption (Gopac), PICC, 8:30 a.m.-7:00 p.m. [0030-1100 GMT] - J.P. Morgan holds media briefing on its 2013 Philippine equities market outlook; Mandaluyong Room, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 1:30 p.m. [0530 GMT] - Regional meeting of French economic counsellors, with Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima and European Union Ambassador Guy Ledoux as guests during a luncheon session, Hotel Intercontinental Manila. Press briefing follows after lunch. STOCKS TO WATCH - ROBINSONS LAND CORP Robinsons Land Corp and Universal Entertainment Corp of Japanese billionaire Kazuo Okada agreed to extend negotiations to develop a $1 billion casino project in the country. To read the disclosure from Universal Entertainment, click on link.reuters.com/qap65t - BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS The country's biggest lender by market value said its 2012 net income rose 27 percent from a year earlier to 16.3 billion pesos ($401 million). - PETRON CORP The oil refiner has raised $500 million via the sale of undated subordinated capital securities. For the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/fap65t MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises, poised to post 12th straight wk of gains > S&P 500 posts biggest monthly gain since October 2011 > TREASURIES-Prices steady in mixed U.S. data > Downtrodden yen sees no relief; China data in focus > Gold down almost 1 percent after failing to rally > Brent crude rises, premium widens over US crude REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Q4 GDP surprises, strong peso causes anxiety > Cbank says strong growth provides policy leeway > Philippines says no need for capital controls > San Miguel shares rise after bond tender offer ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)
