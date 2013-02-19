MANILA, Feb 19 Following is some company-related
and market news that could have an impact on the local market.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0002 GMT -----------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1519.79 -0.10 -1.59
USD/JPY 93.64 -0.33 -0.31
US 10YR 2.00 -0.07 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1613.86 0.27 4.31
US CRUDE 95.48 -0.40 -0.38
DOW JONES 13981.76 0.06 8.37
ASIA ADRS 136.35 -0.34 -0.46
FTSE 100 6318.19 -0.16 -10.07
--------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen resumes fall after G20, U.S. holiday
thins trade
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; SM Prime leads Philippine to new
peak
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Philippine Business Bank debuts on the Philippine Stock
Exchange
- Bureau of Treasury holds 10-yr T-bond auction, 1:00 p.m.
[0500 GMT]
- Manchester International Holdings Unlimited Corp holds
special stockholders' meeting to change corporate name to Melco
Crown (Philippines) Resorts Corp, Dona Juana Garden Resort, East
Emerald Street, Barangay Banay, Cabuyao, Laguna, 7:30 a.m. [2330
GMT]
- Central bank to release balance of payments data for
January
STOCKS TO WATCH
- PHILIPPINE BUSINESS BANK
The midsize savings bank debuts on the Philippine Stock
Exchange following a 3.2 billion pesos ($79 million) IPO, the
country's first new listing this year after a robust 2012.
- DMCI HOLDINGS INC
The conglomerate said its wholly-owned unit, DMCI Mining
Corp, has increased its investment in London-listed Toledo
Mining Corp Plc to 37.7 percent from 17 percent. To view the
disclosure, click onMARKET NEWS
> Nikkei inches down as, investors eye upcoming events
> Wall Street ends slightly down, S&P positive for 7th wk
> Bond yields up on consumer sentiment; budget eyed
> Draghi comments knock euro, yen resumes broad falls
> Gold edges lower on lower euro, absent U.S. players
> Brent steadies below $118, global growth hopes support
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> San Miguel Brewery to buy back shares, delist
> SM Prime 2012 net profit up 16 pct
> Malaysian stand-off said result of peace deal
