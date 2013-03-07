UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0009 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1541.46 0.11 1.670 USD/JPY 93.92 -0.15 -0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9358 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1580.64 -0.17 -2.670 US CRUDE 90.46 0.03 0.030 DOW JONES 14296.24 0.30 42.47 ASIA ADRS 138.06 0.37 0.50 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS--Stocks rise on data; euro off before ECB meet SE ASIA STOCKS-Up on Dow rally; Indonesia, Philippines hit record high WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Central bank to release foreign reserves data for February - Asian Development Bank holds a live chat on free trade in Asia, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. [0600 to 0700 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - GLOBE TELECOM INC Globe said it had signed a $75 million term loan facility with The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd as lender and the proceeds would be used to finance 2013 capital expenditures. To view the statement, click on link.reuters.com/haf56t. - METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST CO The lender posted a 40 percent increase in full-year 2012 net income. To view the statement, click on link.reuters.com/kaf56t. - BDO UNIBANK INC The bank said it had raised 5 billion pesos ($123 million) via an offer of long-term negotiable certificates of time deposit to support its medium-term growth objectives and lengthen the maturity profile of its funding sources. To view the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/naf56t. - RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANK CORP The midsized lender said its board had approved a top-up offering of shares worth of up $100 million by its main shareholder Pan Malayan Management and Investment Corp. To view the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/byx46t. - PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO Moody's Investors Service says that PLDT's full-year results for 2012 were in line with expectations, and have no impact on PLDT's current Baa2 rating and its stable outlook. MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.88 pct > Dow ends at another record high, S&P up on job picture > Prices fall on private jobs data ahead of debt supply > Sterling first to crack as BOE, BOJ, ECB meetings loom > Gold up, faces headwind from Wall Street rally > Oil falls to $111/bbl on U.S. inventory build REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Ayala, Rizal launch $350 mln in share sales-IFR > San Miguel looks to buy oil, natural gas fields > PLDT: Citigroup cuts to sell - theflyonthewall.com > Malaysia troops find 13 bodies after Sabah assault > SM Investments 2012 net profit rises 16.3 pct y/y ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 40.7000 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Manila newsroom)
