MANILA, July 12 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market.

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- The central bank to release balance of payments data for June; external debt ratios for April
- The central bank hosts appreciation dinner for the banking community, BSP Assembly Hall, BSP complex, 6:00 p.m. [1000 GMT]

STOCKS TO WATCH
- PAL HOLDINGS INC, SAN MIGUEL CORP
With its public ownership now above the 10 percent minimum requirement, trading of shares of PAL Holdings, owner of flag carrier Philippine Airlines and part owned by conglomerate San Miguel, resume on the Philippine Stock Exchange after a six-and-a-half-month suspension.

- NICKEL ASIA CORP
The Philippines' biggest nickel miner and one of the world's lowest-cost producers of nickel laterite ore, said its ore shipments in January to June grew 10 percent from a year earlier by volume but the value fell 20 percent on lower nickel prices.

(Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)