UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MANILA, July 19 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0022 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1689.37 0.50 8.46 USD/JPY 100.77 0.37 0.37 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.52 -0.37 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1283.41 -0.08 -1.08 US CRUDE 108.00 -0.04 -0.04 DOW JONES 15548.54 0.50 78.02 ASIA ADRS 142.11 -0.09 -0.13 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit record highs on Bernanke, yen drops SE Asia Stocks-Mostly firmer; Thailand, Philippines near 6-wk highs WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Central bank to release balance of payments data for June; external debt ratios for April - Central bank hosts appreciation dinner for the banking community, BSP Assembly Hall, BSP complex, 6:00 p.m. [1000 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - ALLIANCE GLOBAL GROUP INC Travellers International Hotel Group, a joint venture between casino operator Genting Hong Kong Ltd and Philippine conglomerate Alliance Global, will spend $600 million to expand its Manila casino-hotel business in the next three years, saying the delay in its $1 billion initial public offering will not slow down its plans. - MEGAWORLD CORP The property developer said it was on track to hit its target of 70 billion pesos ($1.6 billion) in reservation sales for the current year. For the statement, click on (link.reuters.com/jyd79t). - BERJAYA PHILIPPINES INC British car dealer HR Owen has rejected a 32.5 million pound ($49.31 million) takeover bid from Philippine investment group Berjaya, saying the unacceptable offer undervalued the firm. - SAN MIGUEL CORP SAN Miguel said its unlisted power unit, SMC Global Power Holdings Corp, has started building a 600-megawatt coal-fired power plant in Mindanao to help address the island's growing power crisis. To view the statement, click on (link.reuters.com/nyd79t). - PHILIPPINE SAVINGS BANK, METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST CO PSBank, a unit of Metrobank, said its first-half net income more than doubled on the continued expansion of its loan portfolio and gains from investments. For the statement, (click on link.reuters.com/muj79t) MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.68 pct > Dow, S&P 500 end at all-time highs on earnings, Bernanke > U.S. bond prices fall on upbeat factory, claims data > Yen under pressure, major chart levels tested > Gold rebounds on crude oil gains, short-covering > US crude hits 16-mth high above $108 ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources