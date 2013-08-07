UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MANILA, Aug 7 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0028 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1697.37 -0.57 -9.77 USD/JPY 97.44 -0.31 -0.30 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.64 -0.14 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1275.46 -0.46 -5.83 US CRUDE 105.46 0.14 0.16 DOW JONES 15518.74 -0.60 -93.39 ASIA ADRS 141.48 0.55 0.78 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St falls, dollar falls vs yen as Fed path in focus SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks recover from early losses; Philippines underperforms WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co holds media and analyst briefings on Q2 financial and operating results, Manila B function room of Makati Shangri-la Hotel, 1:00 p.m. [0550 GMT] - Globe Telecom Inc holds analyst briefing on Q2 financial and operating results, Corporate Showroom, G/F Valero Telepark, 111 Valero Street, Salcedo Village, Makati City, 9:30 a.m. [0130 GMT] - Central bank to release foreign reserves data for July; second quarter inflation report - Department of Agriculture holds press conference to announce the agriculture sector's Q2 performance STOCKS TO WATCH - GLOBE TELECOM INC Globe, a unit of Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp, posted 72 percent year-on-year drop in first-half net profit. To view the results, click on (link.reuters.com/kyz22v). - JOLLIBEE FOODS CORP The Philippines' largest fast food chain operator said its board approved the appointment of a new president and chief executive officer, and posted a 32.4 percent year-on-year rise in second quarter net income. To view the filings, click on (link.reuters.com/vev22v) and (link.reuters.com/buv22v). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to fall as yen rises sharply vs dollar > Wall St finishes lower on uncertainty about Fed's move > U.S. bond prices little changed amid supply > Dollar slips to 6-week lows on yen, euro ticks up > Gold down 1.5 pct, hits near 3-week low on U.S. data > Oil falls on hopes for Iran talks REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippine CPI eases to near 4-yr low > Philippines' Petron H1 net surges 500 pct y/y > Eyeing China, Philippines gains U.S. ship > Record low rupee leads Asia FX slide ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources