Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2340 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1689.47 -0.12 -1.95 USD/JPY 97.23 0.35 0.34 US 10YR 2.62 -0.09 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1334.46 -0.10 -1.33 US CRUDE 106.26 0.14 0.15 DOW JONES 15419.68 -0.04 -5.83 ASIA ADRS 141.79 0.32 0.46 FTSE 100 6574.34 -0.14 -9.05 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, gold rise as economy suggests Fed move SE ASIA STOCKS-End mixed; Indonesia at 2-week lows WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - AG Finance Inc debuts on Philippine Stock Exchange - National Statistics Office to release June exports data, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] - National Statistics Office to release integrated survey of selected industries for June - Ayala Corp holds analysts' briefing on Q2 financial and operating results, South Room, 25/F Tower One, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 3:30 p.m. [0730 GMT] - Central bank to release data on banks' real estate loans, consumer loans, auto loans and non-performing loans for March - GMA Network Inc holds briefing on its Q2 financial and operating results, Executive Lounge 17/F GMA Network Center, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT] - ABS-CBN Corp holds analyst and press briefing on its Q2 financial and operating results, Chronicle Lounge, 9501 Floor, ELJ Communications Center, ABS-CBN, Quezon City, 3:30 p.m. [0730 GMT] - Trade and Industry Development Updates with DTI Secretary Gregory Domingo and other officials, Ballroom A, Ground Floor, Dusit Thani Hotel, Makati City, 1:00 - 5:00 pm at [0500-0900 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH SAN MIGUEL CORP, MANILA ELECTRIC CO - Manila Electric Co said it was interested in looking into potential acquisitions of power plants owned by San Miguel Corp if the country's largest conglomerate would sell them. For the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/cyx32v PHILEX PETROLEUM CORPORATION - Philex Petroleum said its unit Forum Energy Plc has received clearance from the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development, one of several such clearances needed for its proposed two-well drilling program, part of efforts to explore oil and natural gas prospecs in disputed waters covering resource-rich Recto Bank in the South China Sea. For the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/dyx32v MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to rise on yen's retreat, corporate tax cut > Dow, S&P 500 end lower; Nasdaq lifted by BlackBerry > U.S. bonds fall in light trade, data in focus > Dollar rises broadly in anticipation of U.S. data > Gold up nearly 2 pct on ETF inflow > Oil rises on Libya supply disruptions REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines hit by year's strongest typhoon > San Miguel posts first-half net loss on forex > Manila, U.S. discuss hike in troop rotations