UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MANILA, Aug 14 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1694.16 0.28 4.69 USD/JPY 98.22 0.02 0.02 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.71 -0.34 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1321.31 0.05 0.62 US CRUDE 106.48 -0.33 -0.35 DOW JONES 15451.01 0.20 31.33 ASIA ADRS 143.03 0.87 1.24 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields, dollar rise on data; Wall St ends higher SE Asia Stocks-Philippine, Thai stocks outperform WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - GT Capital Holdings Inc holds an analyst briefing on its Q2 financial and operating results, Grand Hyatt Sales Gallery, 8th Avenue corner 35th Street, Bonifacio Global City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT] - Century Properties holds analyst briefing on its Q2 financial and operating results, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT] - Philippines Port Development Summit with Transportation and Communications Secretary Joseph Emilio Abaya as keynote speaker, Hyatt Hotel and Casino Manila - Smart Communications and Landbank of the Philippines to launch savings mobilisation and micro-enterprise development project, with BSP Deputy Governor Nestor Espenilla, World Bank Country Director Chiyo Kanda, USAID-Philippines Mission Director Gloria Steele and Senator Benigno "Bam" Aquino, Landbank Plaza, Malate, Manila, 11:30 a.m. [0330 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORP The Philippines' largest branded food products manufacturer posted a 47 percent year-on-year rise in nine-month net profit. For the results, click on (link.reuters.com/muf42v). - ABS-CBN CORP, GMA NETWORK INC The country's two largest media companies reported double-digit growth in first-half net profit. To view the results, click on (link.reuters.com/huf42v) and (link.reuters.com/juf42v). MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.50 pct > Wall St rises on economic data, Apple rallies > U.S. bond yields near 2-year high on economic hopes > Dollar riding higher with yields, NZD gets a lift > Gold steady after fall, stimulus concerns linger > Oil up on supply problems in Libya, Iraq REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Glencore cuts budget for $5.9 bln Philippine project > Philippines' Ayala Corp H1 net profit rises 20 pct on yr > Philippine June exports growth highest in 6 mths > Philippines' May net FDI inflow down sharply on year > BUZZ-USD/PHP to cont grind towards 44.00 ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Erik dela Cruz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources