UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
MANILA, Aug 15 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1685.39 -0.52 -8.77 USD/JPY 97.91 -0.21 -0.21 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.70 -0.28 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1341.10 0.49 6.51 US CRUDE 107.24 0.36 0.39 DOW JONES 15337.66 -0.73 -113.35 ASIA ADRS 142.54 -0.34 -0.49 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St ends down on Fed uncertainty; data boosts Europe SE Asia Stocks-Most off lows; Philippine leads regional gains WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Central bank to release remittances data for June; foreign portfolio investments for July - Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc holds analyst briefing on its Q2 financial and operating results, Nash Room, 3/F Mandarin Oriental, Makati City, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT] - Pure Gold Price Club holds joint analyst briefing and global investor call on its H1 financial and operating results, South Room A&B, 25/F, Tower One, Ayala Triangle, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 4:30 p.m. [830 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS INC JG Summit, one of the Philippines' biggest conglomerates, said its first-half net profit dropped 31 percent from a year earlier mainly due to foreign exchange losses. But core profit rose 32 percent. For the results, click on (link.reuters.com/zyg42v). - LT GROUP INC LT Group, the conglomerate owned by the Philippines' second-richest man Lucio Tan, posted an 18 percent year-on-year rise in first-half net income on higher revenue. (link.reuters.com/byn42v). MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 1.46 pct > Wall St falls on uncertainty about Fed's bond buying > U.S. bond yields hover near two-year highs > Dollar hemmed in as yield advantage narrows > Gold rises 1 pct on commodities rally; silver up too > Oil reaches 4-mth high as Middle East tensions flare REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Asia investors grapple with shortage of shorter bonds as Fed jitters grow ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources