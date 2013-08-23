MANILA, Aug 23 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1656.96 0.86 14.16 USD/JPY 98.90 0.19 0.19 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.89 0.06 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1373.51 -0.13 -1.73 US CRUDE 105.06 0.03 0.03 DOW JONES 14963.74 0.44 66.19 ASIA ADRS 138.78 1.24 1.70 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Upbeat data spreads cheer to Asian shares SE Asia Stocks-Philippine in worst loss since June; others off lows STOCKS TO WATCH - AYALA LAND INC The Philippines' top property developer said its board approved a cash dividend and an additional capitalisation for its Avida Land Corp unit. To view the filing, click on (link.reuters.com/qex52v). - BERJAYA PHILIPPINES INC The investment group issued an update on its takeover bid for H.R. Owen Plc. (link.reuters.com/pex52v) MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average rises 2.02 pct > Wall St climbs after extended Nasdaq outage > TREASURIES-Yields at 2-yr highs on taper fears > Dollar gains on Fed tapering view, higher yields > Gold up after Chinese PMI data, downside risk seen > Oil edges up on strong China, Euro zone data REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Mitsubishi Motors to build plant in Philippines > Peso supported by BOP surplus, econ fundamentals > Philippines' BOP surplus at 6-mth high in July > Fed minutes hit Asia FX; rupee skids to record low ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)